MANDAN, ND (KXNET) Send-It! 24/7 Cornhole is celebrating its one year anniversary of friendly banter and bags being thrown around the business. Owners Jed Geer and Brandon Koch share their love of the sport with competitors across the Midwest competing in an ACL-sanctioned tournament this weekend.

Along with tournaments, Send-It! 24/7 Cornhole offers 16 lanes of cornhole and six ax-throwing lanes for all-year-long family fun. Geer says, “It’s just a great sport. It’s kind of, let your hair down and play.”

The boards are UV printed so there will not be any wear and tear to the signage on the boards. The boards are typically spaced 27 feet apart. Bags have a slick and a slow side. When asked for a throwing tip, Geer says, “Throw it in the hole, that’s the easiest tip.”

