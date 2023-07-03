BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) We learn about the history of Dakota Stage/Shade Tree Players and upcoming productions to look forward to.

Maria Roll Schlecht and Stephanie Frank say Shade Tree Players has been around for 52 years.

The performances to look forward to include: Conservatory Musical – Disney’s Descendants: The Musical!, Conservatory Play – Puffs!, Academy Play – Robin Hood!, and Academy Musical – How I Became a Pirate!

Cast members of Disney’s Descendants perform two songs live on the show…

For more information on these upcoming shows, you can go to dakotastageltd.com