BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) A local church is piecing together great family fun. Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church in Bismarck has partnered with Messiah Lutheran in Mandan to complete a 60,000-piece puzzle.
With such a large puzzle, it is hard to imagine not losing one or two pieces. Well, that did happen. One of the church member’s cats ate one of the pieces. Pastor Les Wolfram said that they were able to contact the company that made the puzzle to get a replacement. Somewhere along the way, a few more pieces were lost as well.
Photo courtesy of Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church
Now Shepard of the Valley is looking to pass the puzzle off to another local group for free. This is a great team building activity to bring people together.
Next up for the church is their People Matter Community Carnival at Wachter Middle School on June 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event was originally scheduled for May 13, but due to weather, it was postponed until this week. The carnival will feature inflatables, food, a dunk tank, and booths from local emergency services along with six bikes that they will be giving away.
Get more information here.