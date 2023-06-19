BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Callahan Hendrickson turns two in July, but he recently completed a seven-week swimming course. Infant Swim Resource (ISR) classes are more expensive than typical swim lessons and require a lot more time. Still, the benefit is that children as young as six months old can learn what could be life-saving floating techniques.

“The first couple days you could tell he was kind of stressed to come in here, now every single day, you can tell when we pick him up from daycare to bring him here, he is excited to go swimming and it’s something that he enjoys,” says Reed Hendrickson, Callahan’s dad.



“Yes, it’s definitely an investment, but it’s your child and they’re priceless, and I would do anything to make sure they have the tools to save themselves, I would recommend it to anybody. It’s (drowning) is the number one killer of kids, so drowning, I want to make sure that he’s got those skills,” says Taylor Hendrickson, Callahan’s mom.



“I think it’s invaluable to see such a little kid build such a valuable skill that he can use the rest of his life. I don’t think it’s a skill people realize can be learned early on. It could really help save his life, even if you don’t think he’ll be around water a lot, at some point they’re going to be close to the water whether at a hotel, on the river, just knowing to have that assurance that he’s comfortable in the water and he knows what to do if he were to fall in, if there was an accident, is comforting,” says Callahan’s dad, Reed.

Another local child that has been going through ISR is Alice Davis. The one-year-old made dramatic progress in the pool. Alice’s mom, Casie, says the ISR classes have exceeded her expectations.

“There’s two things, one is her kicking. She does so well, when she goes to the stairs and to the ladder, the fact that she actually kicks herself there and is actually like swimming, I just didn’t expect that. I expected the floating, I didn’t really expect to see swimming. And then the wall, the fact that she can swim to the wall at her size, put her hands up and pull herself up, she loves doing. I never expected that. It just goes to show what they’re capable at this age. I never would’ve expected she would’ve been able to do that,” says Alice’s mom, Casie Davis.



“So I just want the parents to be happy they did it, and feel a little bit more comfortable with their child, in water, and around water. One little thing people don’t think about, but bath time, is a lot better when you’re in this age range, to just not have that uptight feeling in the bathtub, it’s a very distinct feeling I remember when my kids did lessons that I was like, okay, I’m in the bathroom with them but I’m not uptight, so I just want them to know that obviously their child, both their children are one, so they’re going to do some refreshers and still have some growth to do in the future, but that they’re a lot safer around water, and that they can have a little bit more piece of mind, and that they’ve given them something, so that those children will never remember not knowing how to be comfortable in water, and that’s kind’ve a cool thing,” says Dana Nagle, a certified ISR instructor.

