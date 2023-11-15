BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Sarah Smith Warren captures the outer beauty of the 701 through photographs, but she is also interested in helping you look within. Smith Warren is a photographer but also operates Soul Space Work.

“Soul Space Work is really about helping people to connect their work with their soul,” said Smith Warren. “Life’s too short to not be happy at work and to have the soul sucked out of you as so often that can happen. That’s what it’s all about, helping businesses love, honor, and connect with their team and also helping individuals find what makes them happy.” said Smith Warren.

“I kind of got there through photography and I’ve been able to bring my photography into my Soul Space Work business, helping businesses and individuals tell their story through photographs. When I do that with a client, it’s all about telling their story through an image. I’m a photographer that feels first and is probably technical second.”

Soul Space Work offers coaching, consulting, photography, branding, and more. Get more information about Soul Space Work here and learn more about Sarah Smith Warren and her photography here.