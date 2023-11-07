Walk a Mile in My Shoes is a mile walk to a local soup kitchen to demonstrate what it’s like to be homeless.

The MSA United Way has a backpack program that feeds 1,654 kids over the weekend. For $5 now, you can sponsor a child, grab a lawn sign, and display it next week to advocate for all the hungry children in the community. “We need your support,” Gullo says.

Get more information from the MSA United Way online. Learn more about Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week and Walk a Mile in My Shoes here.