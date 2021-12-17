Surprise Church: Christmas at the Belle

Welcome to December 17th on the National Day Calendar. This day was made for pancakes, french toast and biscuits as we pour on the sweetness of National Maple Syrup Day.

During cold weather, maple trees store starch in their trunks that is converted to sugar in the Spring. The sap from red, black and sugar maples is collected and processed by heating to evaporate most of the water, which produces a concentrated syrup. About 40 gallons of sap are needed for one gallon of the finished product.