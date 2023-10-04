BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Dakota Stage is opening its 45th Season by presenting a dark and thrilling musical that tells the chilling tale of Benjamin Barker, a skilled barber known as Sweeney Todd.

“Sweeney Todd” is based on a story of a barber in London in the 1840s who has a thirst for revenge for a judge who being wrongfully imprisoned him and stole his wife and daughter. Some may know of “Sweeney Todd” from the Tim Burton film adaption that came out in 2007 and starred Johnny Depp. This theatrical production is a bit different however.

“When they take a stage play and adapt it to a movie, they have to cut out some things,” said Chris Roemmich, the actor who plays Sweeney Todd. “Plus you’re going to see it live in front of you. It’s a little more visceral to see it happening in front of you.”

“And more songs, lots of songs and little snippets from amazing characters that are cut out from the film to make it shorter,” added Lindsay Masset, the actress who plays Mrs. Lovett. “This musical is around two and a half hours long depending on how it finishes.”

Here is a little taste of what you can expect at the local production of “Sweeney Todd”. Roemmich and Masset perform “A Little Priest” from “Sweeney Todd”.

“Sweeney Todd” opens on October 12 and runs through October 22 at Dakota Stage in Bismarck. You can purchase tickets here. Find out more from Dakota Stage here.