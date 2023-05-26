MINOT, ND (KXNET) The Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) in Minot is hosting its inaugural Swing for Hope Golf Tournament at the Minot Country Club on June 5. The event will include 18 holes of golf, dinner, gifts, and prizes. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the center, and the programs and services they offer.

Some of the programs and services that DVCC offers in the Minot area include emergency sheltering, transitional services, support groups, and forensic interviewing.

For more information on the Domestic Violence Crisis Center, visit their website.

Click here to pre-register for Swing for Hope.