Taco Fest Fun in Minot!

CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) — Gas pumps remained shrouded by plastic bags Thursday at thousands of service stations across more than a dozen U.S. states, but the situation could improve as a pipeline company reported “substantial progress" in restarting the supply line.

Nearly 70% of North Carolina's gas stations were still without fuel, as were about half the stations in South Carolina and Georgia, GasBuddy.com reported. Drivers on the East Coast were also having trouble, with more than half the stations tapped out in Virginia and Washington, D.C., the site's tracking service showed.