Thank you to everyone who sent in photos of Veterans to be featured on Studio 701! We thank all those brave members for their service and loyalty to our country!

Richard Vasas, who served in the US Army.He then went on to work with the Federal Government until he retired. He served mainly overseas, dealing with communications. Daniel Gilbraith, a Vietnam Veteran Grandpa Reade Gilbraith, a WWII Veteran Harlan Ternes, a Vietnam Veteran who served in the

U.S. Army and for the ND National Guard 1984 – 2002. Kent Larson.

United States Army veteran, who served three years with one year in Vietnam. Ivan’s (of Stonehome Brewing) dad Larry.

Here they are on the Honor Flight in 2018.

Thank you Larry for your service. Nelbert Castillo’s father TSgt Adam Vasas

As soon as his boys hear his boots on the ground in the afternoon, they always rush to the door to greet him. Vern Fletch VIc Anhelk Earl Aune, a Vietnam veteran

and Andrew Bellon, also a Vietnam vet Staff Sergeant Rafael Gutierrez

