NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) Two-thirds of all beef that is consumed is ground beef and nothing beats eating a delicious burger. To celebrate National Beef Month, the North Dakota Beef Commission has been holding its annual Beef Burger Contest. The Beef Commission Chair, Mark Voll, joined the show to reveal who was voted as the best beef burger in the state of North Dakota.

After all votes were tallied, Old 281 Tavern in Minnewauken was voted the top burger in the 701!

Visit NDBeef.org where you can find more information about the beef industry as well as some great recipes.