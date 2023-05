Pharmacist, Tamara Ruggles has opened a new business called The Deprescribing Clinic. Her goal is to get people off of unnecessary drugs and find out what actually works for each individual’s body.

One of the services offered at the clinic is called Pharmacogenomic Testing. This is a test that determines which medications are most effective and which ones are most harmful to you, based on your genetics.

Find out more about The Deprescribing Clinic here.