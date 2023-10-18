NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) If you love the thrills and chills of Halloween, you might want to make the trip to New Town to visit the Haunted Garage. What started as an addition to trick or treating has evolved into a must-see Halloween attraction in New Town.

“The Haunted Garage started last year as a way to let the kids safely trick or treat at our house, a lot of them were too terrified to come up to the door, and we had the extra garage space, so we decided to put everything up in the garage and let the kids walk through,” said Paige Young Wolf. “It takes about two or three minutes to get through. We have our high school friends there who do a couple of jump scares.”

Young Wolf said that she has seen kids as young as five go through the Haunted Garage, but likes that it provides a Halloween entertainment option to older kids as well.

“It’s something fun for the older kids to do, you’re out late, there’s nothing to do.”

The Haunted Garage is open from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October as well as the week of Halloween. It is located at 9410 ND Highway 23 in New Town, across from the MHA Interpretive Center. Admission is $15 per person.

For more information, call 701-421-5966.