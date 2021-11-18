The Kidder County Swimming Pool Board is spearheading an effort to preserve a pool in Steele by hosting a 3-day event called Winterfest

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Submit Your Smile Today!

See more Studio 701