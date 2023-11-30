GARRISON, ND (KXNET) The Little Mermen is a New York City-based band that covers classic Disney songs, in a way that you have likely never seen before. They will be performing at Garrison’s Dickens Village Festival on December 2.

“We are the ultimate Disney tribute band,” said band member Alexis Babini. “We’re coming to rock your Disney world, you guys!”

“Our show is a magical, musical adventure to the Disney songbook like you’ve never heard it before. We’re going to power up our favorite Disney songs and rock out to them a little bit.”

Babini adds that this year they are celebrating 100 years of Disney and will play songs from the original Snow White through the hits of the 90s and some from the most recent Disney movies. If the music isn’t enough, the six-piece band all dresses up as Disney characters while performing the well-known hit songs. This is sure to be a family-friendly musical spectacle unlike what most people have ever seen.

