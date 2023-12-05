BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Northern Plains Dance is presenting “The Nutcracker” at the Belle Mehus in Bismarck on December 8, 9, and 10. This timeless story will be brought to life with exquisite costumes, grand sets, captivating music, and of course dancing.

“Holiday classic,” said Hollis Mackintosh Heid or Northern Plains Dance. “A lot of families find that traditions like attending ‘The Nutcracker’ really kicks off their holiday season.”

“I love that every year you get to grow with ‘The Nutcracker’, you start off as a little party girl or sheep, and then each year you get to grow up and get a new role and do Snow Queen and maybe someday get to do Sugar Plum, so I think that’s the really special part,” said Izzy Bloodgood, who plays Sugar Plum Fairy.

This family-friendly performance consists of two 45-minute performances with a 20-minute intermission between. Tickets range in price from $10 to $35.

You can purchase tickets to “The Nutcracker” here. Learn more about Northern Plains Dance here.