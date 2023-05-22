Painting is said to be therapeutic and good for your mental health. With summer on the horizon, Amber, Jeff, and Stone use the theme of summer to create their own masterpieces on canvases.
Who do you think created the best summer painting?
by: Jon Arenz
Posted:
Updated:
Painting is said to be therapeutic and good for your mental health. With summer on the horizon, Amber, Jeff, and Stone use the theme of summer to create their own masterpieces on canvases.
Who do you think created the best summer painting?
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now