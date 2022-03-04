We get the recap of what Chef Stephanie Miller was feeling on episode 1 of Bravo’s ‘Top Chef.’

As a bonus we made Jeff and Amber compete against each other in a flash food challenge with Chef Stephanie as the judge. You can watch them go head to head by clicking here.

Stephanie Miller is the Chef and Owner of Butterhorn Shelter Belt in Bismarck, ND. Catch her on season 19 of ‘Top Chef’, Thursdays on Bravo.

Butterhorn is located at 210 Main Ave E Bismarck, ND 58501, and offers Midwestern ingredients with French and Italian techniques. Craft cocktails and great wine selections.

Shelter Belt is located at 307 Nth 3rd St, the family-friendly establishment offers flavorful food with a midwestern flare.