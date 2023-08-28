BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) United Tribes Technical College is gearing up for a busy month, full of culture-rich events. Students are back on campus, plus they are hosting the 53rd Annual UTTC International Powwow from September 8-10. The Tribal Leaders Summit at the Bismarck Events Center kicks off the week of the International Powwow and runs from September 5-7. Other events taking place during the powwow weekend include the Thunderbird Run, a golf tournament, a softball tournament, and a high school basketball tournament. Most of the events and activities are open to the public.

