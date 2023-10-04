BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) True crime podcasts have become a favorite for many people. Two Minot residents have been bringing the genre closer to home.

Midwest Murder Podcast hosts, Jonah Lantto and Dawn Palumbo started their podcast in 2020. They feature the stories behind some of the murders that have occurred in the Midwest. Some of those are very close to home and some are still not too far away. Uniquely, before recording each podcast, only one of the hosts does research on the featured murder. This allows the other host to react authentically, in the same way that any listener would.

The duo also takes their show on the road for live podcast recordings with an audience, who also get to ask the hosts questions. Tonight, they will take the stage at the Belle Mehus in Bismarck for one such live recording.

“It’s one of the coolest parts of the live show (audience Q & A),” said Lantto.

“We’re able to have them scan a QR code and we have found that we are getting a lot more questions,” added Palumbo. “You can type your question as the story goes.”

Tonight’s live show at the Belle Mehus in Bismarck starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online. They will also be at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

Follow Midwest Murder on Facebook for more information and updates. Listen to the podcast on your favorite podcast platform.