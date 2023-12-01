GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) Two filmmakers from the 701 were recently recognized with an Upper Midwest Regional Emmy for their video, “Welcome to Mars, ND”. The video highlights the University of North Dakota’s Aerospace program and Lunar-Mars Analog Habitat.

The Lunar-Mars Analog Habitat is a research complex is made up of five modules that include living quarters, an exercise room, an area for plant research, a geology lab, and a workshop. It is the same size as the International Space Station. Its purpose is to provide training to astronauts from all over the world and simulates life on Mars.

“Welcome to Mars, N.D.” documents astronaut training in the Lunar-Mars Analog Habitat that is held in Grand Forks. The film features interviews with UND Space Studies students and staff and initially started as a recruiting tool for students.

“I’ve been working on this Mars project for a long time. It’s been around 10 years or better,” said Robert Cary, a filmmaker for ‘Welcome to Mars N.D.’ “David came on with us, he saw this and like a kid in a candy store and said ‘I’d like to have a stab at this’, have at it, that’s my job, to make things like that happen. And he came up with this awesome concept that you’ve seen.”

You can learn more about the University of North Dakota Aerospace program here. Learn more about the Lunar-Mars Analog Habitat here.