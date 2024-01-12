BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Winters can get a little long and harsh here and that’s why indoor activities are so important. Laura Forde with the State Historical Society of North Dakota wanted to give people things to do in the winter. Vinterfest was the brainchild of the Sons of Norway and the Northern Plains Heritage Foundation and offers a variety of activities throughout the month of January.

One of the activities taking place on Monday and Tuesday at the Heritage Center is making Danish paper hearts. “You’re going to be weaving kind of in and out, in and out. And this is called paper weaving? The more you do it, the quicker and easier it gets,” said Forde.

There will also be a number of different crafts for all ages, focusing on those who have come to and be in North Dakota. Forde said, “We’ll have paper cutting, rosemaling, beading is a Native American tradition that goes back thousands of years. So we’ll be doing a little beading as well. And then quilting.”

Learn more about Vinterfest and all upcoming events here.