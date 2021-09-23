Walk for Down Syndrome happening at the capitol this weekend

Installing a child's car seat may not seem like a difficult task, but installing a car seat correctly is not always so straight forward, and according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half of all car seats are installed incorrectly

So for Child Passenger Safety Week, the director of the Child Passenger Safety Program, Dawn Mayer, talks about how car seats are often misused, and tips to prevent that from happening.

For a link to a car seat checkup schedule near you, click here.

For a link to a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) near you, click here.

To make an appointment at the virtual car seat checkup event on Sept. 25, and meet one-on-one with a CPST via Zoom to learn how to correctly use and install your car seat(s) from the safety and convenience of your home, click here.