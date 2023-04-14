Watch Cousin Grumpy and Oink sing “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” at this year’s El Zagal Shrine Circus taking place at the Bismarck Event Center. Oink is just of the famous ‘”Porkchop Review” gang.

The El Zagal Circus starts Friday 4/14 and goes through Saturday 4/15.
Showtimes:

Friday 4/14: 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday 4/15: 10 a.m. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For tickets head to www.bismarckeventcenter.com