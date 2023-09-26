Look. Listen. Love. Those three words might be the keys to successful parenting according to ParentsLead.org.

Parents Lead, developed by the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division, has resources and information for parents raising kids from toddlers to college-aged young adults. Topics covered on the website include Alcohol, Anxiety & Depression, Body Image, Brain Injury, Life Changes, Marijuana, Media & Technology, North Dakota Laws, Other Drugs, Prescription Drugs & Opioids, Relationships, Sexual Health, Suicide, Tobacco, Violence, and Wellness.

“Communication is a big key as a parent, having those simple conversations, seeing where those struggles are happening,” said Sara Kapp the Program Administrator for Behavioral Health in North Dakota. “Teaching them about stressors. Being a kid is hard, being a parent is harder. Having those little conversations every day really add up to find what their needs are for their behavioral health.”

Get more information on a variety of parenting topics on the Parents Lead website.