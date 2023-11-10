BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – So far this year, the Western North Dakota Honor Flight has had two successful trips, transporting veterans to Washington D.C. to see several memorials built in their honor.

There are more flights planned in the near future, and if you’re a WWII, Korean, or Vietnam veteran, you’re encouraged to sign up for a flight in 2024.

“What we want to get for the veterans, is they get shown they’re appreciated for what they’ve done for their country. We want to help their camaraderie. If they meet people, or see people they’ve known in the past, they get to see them again, and we see veterans build their own groups after the flights, which is really interesting. Finally, what we want to show them when we return home, the groups of people at the airport, showing them they appreciate what they’ve done.” said Dennis Burdolski | President of the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

“As a flight volunteer, I’ve been able to go on the last two flights. And, I’m one of the people that actually get to go to the Wall and the Memorials with them. It is truly moving to just see the healing process as they get to see the Memorial and get to see the names of the people that they’ve lost. It truly makes a difference and it’s cool that we get to see it throughout the entire trip.” said Hope Burdolski, Honor Flight volunteer.

Learn more about the Western North Dakota Honor Flight here. You can also learn more about donating to the Western North Dakota Honor Flight here.

For more information visit

westernndhf.org

Send an email to info@westernndhf.org

Or call or text 701-220-1568.