BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Job Ethan Christenson has sung on Broadway in New York, done national tours, and also spent time on the stage at the Medora Musical. He has also been directing productions at Sleepy Hollow Theatre & Arts Park in Bismarck since 2005. This year, he brings Willy Wonka Jr and Matilda to Bismarck.

“(The cast of Willy Wonka Jr.) is anybody from 6th grade to 9th grade, so there’s lots of talent progressions in that,” said Christenson. “But it is really coming together well, so I’m very excited to present this to the community.”

Willy Wonka Jr. runs from July 13 through July 22. Matilda will run from July 27 to August 5.

Visit Sleepy Hollow online for information on upcoming performances and to purchase tickets. Learn more about Job Ethan Christenson here.