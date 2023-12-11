BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Bismarck Parks and Recreation District is offering lots of fun winter programs and activities this year and registration is now open.

“All of our programs opened on Tuesday the 5th,” said Spencer Aune, from the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District. “We’ve got anything you can imagine, youth basketball, youth volleyball, tennis for adults, lifeguard classes, archery, fencing, multiple fitness classes for all ages, so plenty of options for whatever you’re interests are. Both for kids and for adults.”

A new offering this year is the Toptracer Range Golf League. This indoor golf league runs from January through mid-March at the Fore Seasons Center and includes weekly payouts to winners.

“It’s essentially simulator golf, but you can see the ball flight a little bit more up at our Fore Seasons Center. You can actually hit real golf balls, you’re not just hitting into a screen,” said Aune. “It’s a very fun league. I played in it last year. We tier it so it’s good level, mediocre, and then people that have no idea what they’re doing, they just want to get out and golf.”

Another new offering is the Winter Solstice Walk on December 21. The walk will follow a lighted trail from Pioneer Park to the Heritage River Landing. “A ton of different organizations kind of came together to just have an option in the winter for people to get out and enjoy the trails and the beautiful views over the river we have here in Bismarck.”

You can check out the Winter Activity Guide and all the programs and activities being offered by the Bismarck Park and Recreation District here.

Get more information from Bismarck Parks and Recreation here.