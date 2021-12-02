Winter wine tasting and food pairing at Arny’s 2.0!

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A late-season wildfire pushed by strong winds ripped through a tiny central Montana farming town overnight, burning several homes and grain elevators that had stood for more than a century as the state continues to see warm temperatures into December, authorities said.

Officials were assessing the damage in Denton on Thursday morning while crews continued to fight the fire, which burned 22 square miles (56 square kilometers) of prairie and agricultural land.