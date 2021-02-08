Valentine’s Cabaret with the Civic Chorus

Linda Donlin, with the Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus joins us to chat about everything from singing valentine’s to the cabaret show they’re putting on this weekend virtually.
For more information head to their website by clicking here
by: Tia StreeterPosted: / Updated:
Linda Donlin, with the Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus joins us to chat about everything from singing valentine’s to the cabaret show they’re putting on this weekend virtually.
For more information head to their website by clicking here