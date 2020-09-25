Roosevelt Park Zoo is home to giraffes

The Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot is home to giraffes! We learn about the majestic animal on Studio 701, and there’s an interesting fact about their tongue that you don’t want to miss.
Submit Your Smile Today!
- Real Estate with Jeff
- Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
- Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
- Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
- Weird Word Wednesday
- Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
- Brewday
- Check it out
- Coping With Copid: Sponsored by NDPHP
- Critter Conversations: Sponsored by ProClean Carpet Care
- Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
- Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
- Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
- Join the Club
- Lets Talk
- Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
- National Day Food Drink
- Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
- Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake