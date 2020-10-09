Cross Town Brewdown

Learn about the latest releases from local breweries in Cross Town Brewdown.

Four local brewers are challenged to brew the same style of beer, but give it their own unique style. We catch up with all four to see how they make a Grisette.

A big part of the reason they’re doing what they do is that a portion of proceeds goes to the United Way Backpack Program, which provides food to students who can’t afford it in our community.​ Fifty percent of all sales are directly donated to United Way Backpack Program- so make sure to go check out the Crosstown Brewdown at Bismarck Brewing, Gideon’s, Buffalo Commons, and Dialectic Brewing. You can choose who made the best grisette.

