Daily Stretch: Cat and Cow Pose with

We've heard it before, those in older generations say the wind chills were always much lower when they were kids compared to today. But was it really? The wind chill calculation has gone through changes so it was probably not as cold as we were once told.

First, what exactly is it? Our bodies lose heat naturally to the environment around us - that's convection. Here we have a scenario (below) where it's 20° outside with no wind. Little or no wind will help keep the heat inside our bodies longer. With no wind, that means 20° feels like 20°.