Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio: Wellness Community of Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that a total of $1 million was awarded to five projects through the 2021 Tourism Planning Grant.

The 2021 Tourism Planning Grant appropriated by the legislature, is intended to support professional planning for tourism developers who have a destination project that would have the ability to attract visitors from outside North Dakota and retain them for at least four to six hours and preferably an overnight stay-in or near the community.