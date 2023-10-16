BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Thousands of trick-or-treaters flock to the zoo this time of year. The Dakota Zoo’s annual Zoo Boo, features treats, concessions, decorations, and more. The event is a rain or shine, and organizers expect upwards of 3,000 people to come through the zoo that day. The event is put on to help raise money for the zoo.

“Zoo Boo is a fundraiser for the Dakota Zoo,” said Dana Hager, a Dakota Zoo Board Member. “Now that we have transitioned from summer season to winter season, we are finding ways to raise money to keep us through the winter because we have to feed all the animals and take care of them.”

Zoo Boo is a family-safe and friendly environment with many local businesses setting up booths to hand out candy and treats. Participants, both young and old, are encouraged to dress up in costumes and bring a candy bucket or bag to fill at the booths. The zoo is also fully open, so guests can still roam around and visit the animals.

Zoo Boo will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. Visit the Dakota Zoo website for more information.