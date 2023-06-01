BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Nice weather means more time outside. The Dakota Zoo is a great place to spend time outdoors with the family. Along with the new exhibits to check out at the zoo, there will be special events held throughout the summer.

One particular upcoming event at the zoo is Children’s Day. The event will be held on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day will be filled with fun, games, prizes, races, buttons, food, and entertainment for the entire family. Photo courtesy of Dakota Zoo

Visit the Dakota Zoo for more information on upcoming events.