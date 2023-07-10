BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) One of the most popular exhibits at the Dakota Zoo is also one of the newest ones. The new African Penguin exhibit has fast become a favorite of all those visiting the zoo. The zoo hosts live feedings throughout the day.

Dakota Zoo Education and Volunteer Coordinator, Brent Weston said that the penguins are a part of a number of Species Survival Programs. This is a way that zoos can help endangered species populations.

“We want them to breed, we want little baby penguins hatching,” said Weston. “The exhibit is designed to create healthy breeding practices for the endangered animal,”

Plan a visit to the Dakota Zoo and learn more here.