BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — They’re big, stealthy, and can roar if they want to. They’re alligators and Studio 701 co-host Sarah Kolberg stepped into their den at Dakota Zoo with zookeeper Riley Spiker to learn about the large reptiles.

Once on the threshold of being endangered, an ongoing conservation program has helped the reptiles bounce back to roughly one million in Florida, Louisiana and as far west as Texas.

Even though alligators don’t have vocal cords, they can be quite noisy. They inhale and push the air out through their mouth. They can do a hiss and a roar.

