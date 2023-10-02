BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The tigers have long been one of the most popular attractions at the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck. The tigers at the Dakota Zoo are Amur Tigers, one of the rarest tigers in the world. They are also the largest cat species in the world. Unfortunately, less than 600 individual Amur Tigers remain in the world.

Previously, the Dakota Zoo had Bengal Tigers, one white and one orange. Those tigers spent about 15 years at the zoo but were recently moved to the Austin Zoo in Texas. This move was made so the Dakota Zoo could prioritize breeding Nadya, the Amur Tiger, with a male Amur Tiger that is to arrive at the zoo within the next few weeks.

As cooler weather approaches, these tigers will stay active outside in their enclosure, even in the cold winter. They are native to Russia, China, and North Korea, so the harsh North Dakota winters won’t be anything new to them.

“It’s best to come to the zoo in the winter because it’s usually quieter, with the cooler temps, the animals are a lot more active, especially the carnivores,” said Allison Malkowski, the Assistant Director of the Dakota Zoo.

Winter hours at the Dakota Zoo have started. The zoo is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Get more information about the Dakota Zoo online.