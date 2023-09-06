BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Many think of dry, hot desert weather when they think of camels, but that is not the case with the camels at the Dakota Zoo.

The Bactrian Camels at the Dakota Zoo are native to Central Asia where the weather has extremes, just like North Dakota. When cold and winter arrives, so does a thick, heavy, and warm coat. They will then shed that thick coat during the summer. In cases of very extreme temperatures, they may shelter down.

Regardless of the time of year, however, visitors to the Dakota Zoo can expect to see the camels roaming around and enjoying the weather.

Visit the Dakota Zoo online for more information on the animals and the upcoming events.