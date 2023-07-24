BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Dakota Zoo is the only licensed Raptor Rehabilitation facility in North Dakota. The Raptor Rehabilitation program brings injured birds into the zoo to provide them with medical treatment and rehabilitation. The zookeepers give health checks to the injured animals and also make sure they are eating well and exercising so that they will someday be able to be released back into the wild.

Zookeeper, Shannon Dickson said that they encourage the public to watch and monitor potentially injured birds from a distance to ensure that it is an injury that needs human intervention. If that is the case, they want people to contact the zoo and then arrangements and instructions can be given.

Visit the Dakota Zoo online for hours and more.