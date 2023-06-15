BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Dakota Zoo currently has lots of babies roaming its grounds. One such baby that greets people right as they come in is Miniature Donkey, Dwight. Visitors can pet and feed him, along with the other donkeys. The zookeepers also sometimes take him out on walks through the zoo.
Dwight isn’t the only newcomer to the zoo this year though. Other baby animals at the zoo this summer include two American Bison, a Przewalski’s Horse, three Dall Sheep, five Bighorn Sheep, three Mountain Goats, and three Mouflon. Make sure to visit the zoo this summer, so you can see all these babies, and how they interact with their parents and guests at the zoo.
For hours and more information on the Dakota Zoo, visit their website.