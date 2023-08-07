BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) A popular event for adults is coming back to the Dakota Zoo. Brew at the Zoo will take place on August 17. There will be beer stations throughout the zoo along with samplings of ciders, seltzer, and wine. Food trucks and live music will also fill the zoo during the event.

This event gives adults a chance to get out and enjoy the weather while roaming and enjoying the zoo with food and drinks being the only distractions.

“This is a fundraiser, and I think a lot of people forget that our zoo is a non-profit,” said Deidre Hillman, Dakota Zoo Board Member. “There are no kids, there’s no stroller to push, no ‘can I get the cotton candy’, you will really get to enjoy some adult time.”

