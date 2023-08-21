BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Discovery Center at the Dakota Zoo is filled with a variety of smaller animals like ferrets and snakes. Visitors get hands-on experiences and educational opportunities inside the Discovery Center. It is also ground zero for some of the interns at the zoo. Interns at the zoo have a variety of duties including not only learning and caring for the animals at the zoo but also engaging with the public and helping to educate the visitors to the zoo.

We spoke with zookeeper Aunie Poteat and intern Rachana Jonnalagadda. Intern Rachana explained she has been building a relationship with an Albino Sonoran Gopher Snake named Sol. With the goal of getting the snake socialized and used to being around people. This particular type of snake is unique in that its defense mechanism disguises itself as a rattlesnake. It can bite, but it is not poisonous.

Aunie talked about Nick the ferret who was born on Christmas Eve of last year. Both Sol the snake and Nick the ferret are part of the Dakota Zoo’s ambassador program. Both animals make appearances at birthday parties, children’s camps and more. Interns are also able to work with these types of animals as a way to gain hands on training.

If you or somebody your know is interested in interning at the Dakota Zoo, visit this webpage.

Find out more about the Dakota Zoo, including hours and exhibits here.