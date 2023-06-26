BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Summertime is a great time to visit the zoo. It is also a great time to come see the new North American River Otter exhibit at the Dakota Zoo. The old exhibit for the otters was always popular, but it didn’t allow the best viewing experience for all zoo-goers, as it had a fairly small area to view the otters in the water and required parents of smaller children to lift their kids up to see into the enclosure.

The new enclosure for the otters offers much larger, and safer viewing areas. Brent Weston, the Education and Volunteer Coordinator, says the new exhibit also gives more room and terrain for the otters to roam around and play.

Weston says six-year-old Gary and 7-year-old Sudali are considered best friends and roommates in the otter exhibit. Their diet consists of fish and sweet potatoes, and they regularly play with enrichment toys.

Visit the Dakota Zoo online for hours, to register for summer camps, and more information.