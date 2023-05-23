The Dakota Zoo offers a variety of summer camps that will get your kids outside and help them learn at the same time. The Conservation Camp for ages 8-12 is focused on the animals rather than the zookeeper side of things.

There are also still camp options for the younger kids too. The zoo is offering the Animal Ed-Ventures and Little Tykes Ed-Ventures camps for kids as young as three.

If you would prefer a family camp option, you can check out the Family Zoo Snooze Campover or the Family Zookeeper Camp.

Learn more about the zoo here and register for a chance to win free tuition to a summer camp at the Dakota Zoo here.