There may be snow on the ground now, but that makes it easier to spot all the animals at the Dakota Zoo. Along with the fresh snowfall, several changes are made at the zoo.

Along with snow removal, a change that is made in the cooler months includes more feedings for the animals. Visitors will also notice that the fur on the animals thickens up. Many of the animals are also much more active as they are not hiding in shade or shelters to stay cool.

“The winter is the best time to come to the zoo,” said Brent Weston, the Dakota Zoo Education and Volunteer Coordinator. “The animals are a lot more active. Our collection primarily consists of animals that have adapted and evolved to be able to survive and thrive in this cooler weather.”

There are some Christmas events coming up in about a month. The zoo will host Stories with Santa on the first three weekends of December. Santa will be at the zoo from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting with an hour-long storytime and then a couple of hours of photos with Santa.

