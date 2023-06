BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) From the waltz to the tango and everything in between, Northern Plains Dance has you covered. They even teach viral Tik Tok Dances! Starting in July, Northern Plains Dance will be teaching the viral Wednesday Addams dance.

“Wednesday” is a new spinoff of the beloved Addams Family franchise. The hit Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams follows the smart, sarcastic teenager at Nevermore Academy.

Nathalie and Amber tried it out, how did they do?