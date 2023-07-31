BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Northern Plains Dance offers the magic of dance to all ages, and not just in their studio. They offer outreach from preschool to assisted living facilities, with the goal of getting people moving their bodies through the art form of dance.

“I was a mover when I was younger, so my parents put me in classes because I was jumping all over the place,” said Isabella Voller.

Northern Plains Dance is currently performing a free show on the outdoor stage. The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a production based on the classic children’s book by Eric Carle that tells the story of a caterpillar that goes around eating but never feels satisfied.

“We have a beautiful voice-over of Eric Carle reading The Very Hungry Caterpillar on top of our music,” said Nia Lighter, dance instructor at North Plains Dance. “We have really fun props that are fun and colorful for kids to look at.”

This performance is a great way for people to experience dance in a not-so-formal setting…on a stage in a city park. Northern Plains Dance performs The Very Hungry Caterpillar on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at Custer Park in Bismarck through August 16.

Find out more about classes and offerings from Northern Plains Dance on their website.